Clear skies expected for Halloween night in metro-east

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High in the lower 80s. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...Then chance of showers after midnight. Low around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. High in the upper 60s.
Thursday night and Friday...Clear. Low in the mid 40s. High in the upper 60s.
Friday night through Sunday...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. High around 70.
