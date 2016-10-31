Commuter alert: I-270 bridge work planned for Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday plans to have a daytime lane restriction on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City.
Weather permitting, the westbound right lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in order to repair the driving surface of the bridge deck.
IDOT said it plans to have all lanes available during peak hour periods.
The lane restriction is expected to result in significant traffic delays, IDOT said, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
IDOT asked motorists to be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.
