Armed suspect robs metro-east gas station

Police say a masked person wearing all black robbed a gas station in Belleville before dawn Sunday.
According to a police statement, the suspect entered the Circle K station at 1800 Lebanon Ave. at 6:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a black mask, black pants, a black hooded shirt and gloves. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.
After the station clerk handed over the cash, the suspect left on foot.
Officers with the Belleville Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate the suspect during a search following the robbery.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
It was the second armed robbery in less than 48 hours in the metro-east. At 2 a.m. Saturday, a masked man with a revolver robbed the Huck’s store at Illinois 159 and Frank Scott Parkway in Swansea.
