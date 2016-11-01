Sunny, high of 85 on first day of November; chance of storms this week

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Warmer. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Partly sunny in the morning...Then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...Then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. High in the upper 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night...Cooler...Clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Friday...Sunny. High in the upper 60s. Temperature falling through the 60s in the afternoon.
Friday night...Clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High around 70. Temperature falling through the 60s in the afternoon.
Saturday night through Monday...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s. High around 70.
