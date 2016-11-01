Carbondale woman charged with murder in woman’s death

A third person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the August death of a Mount Vernon woman.
Lauren L. Stinde, 23, of Carbondale, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death by Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr. Stinde was arrested in connection with the death of Robin Stief of Mount Vernon. The burned remains of Stief were found in a wooded area off East Main Street, near Piles Fork Creek, in Carbondale on Aug. 30. Stinde is being held in the Jackson County Jail. Her bail was set at $1 million.
Tiesha Anderson, 22, formerly of Collinsville, and Robert Dennis, 25, of Carbondale, also have been charged in the case. Anderson was charged with one count of concealing a homicidal death. Dennis faces a similar charge.
Anderson was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 26. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. She is being held in the Jackson County Jail. Her bail is set at $750,000.
Comments