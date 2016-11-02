Storms, rain expected to usher in cooler temperatures

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny late in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. High in the upper 60s. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Cooler...Clear. Low in the upper 40s. Light wind.
Friday...Sunny. High in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Friday night...Clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High around 70.
Saturday night through Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. High around 70.
Monday through Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 60s. Low in the upper 40s.
