November 2, 2016 7:14 AM

Man shot during confrontation with police; state police investigating

State police were investigating Tuesday night after authorities said one man was injured during a shooting involving Centralia police, WJBD reported.

The interim police chief told the radio station that police were called out to the 1000 block of South Bond Street in Centralia for a report of a suspicious person outside a home. Police had said one of its officers was allegedly involved in a shooting with the man, who was not identified.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, KMOV reported. Police told the television station that they were unsure if the man shot himself or if he was shot by an officer.

The officer was not injured as a result, but the man was taken to a St. Louis hospital with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injures were unknown.

Illinois State Police are expected to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

