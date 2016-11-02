Illinois police group calls Iowa ambush on officers ‘cowardly, evil’

Two police officers were shot to death in their patrol cars early Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, and one man has been taken into custody in connection with what authorities described as an ambush.
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police put out a statement to address the violence, saying it “cannot be tolerated.” State Lodge President Chris Southwood described the deaths as “cowardly, evil, premeditated executions.”
He said Illinois law enforcement will honor the fallen Iowa officers. One was an officer from the Urbandale Police Department; another was with the Des Moines Police Department.
“Those responsible should face the swiftest and most severe justice that our nation allows. The two fallen heroes made the ultimate sacrifice serving and protecting the communities they loved,” Southwood said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go to the families, friends and fellow officers who have suddenly and violently had their loved ones, friends and colleagues removed from their lives.”
A suspect was identified as 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene. Greene was taken into custody about eight hours after the shootings.
