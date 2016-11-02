Kids get in character at the Trick-or-Treat Trail in Highland

The Flash, a genie, Red Riding Hood & the Big Bad Wolf, and many others trick or treat around the Square in Highland, Illinois.
Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

Ken Bone's fame following the presidential debate in St. Louis continues, and he is using it to help charity. On Friday the Shiloh, IL, resident appeared in St. Louis to raise money for the family of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who was from Illinois and was killed Oct. 6 in the line of duty. He now has multiple red sweaters from the manufacturer, and the original is being auctioned to help the homeless.

