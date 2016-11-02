Election Day prep: Learn about local races

The election season is almost over, but for those who are still genuinely curious about local races and haven’t voted yet, we’ve got a trove of information for you.
Start by reading candidate profiles for dozens of races ranging from the U.S. Senate to metro-east county boards and all levels in between.
There’s also a portal to coverage of the race for the 12th Illinois Congressional District. There, you can read about how national issues affect the metro-east and Southern Illinois and how candidates say they’ll address them.
Maybe state legislative races are more your fancy. In that case, you can learn more about five competitive Illinois General Assembly races in the metro-east.
Information for those running for St. Clair and Madison county boards and area judgeships are also available.
You can find it all in one spot at bnd.com/election2016.
