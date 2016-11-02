Man charged with sex crimes after teen reports abuse to school

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody two days after authorities say a student told a teacher that she was being abused at home.
St. Clair County Investigator Scott Toth said the sheriff’s office responded to Collinsville High School on Monday after they learned that a female juvenile student confided in her teacher about abuse at home. Toth, who was assigned the case, said family members and friends were interviewed. One person was taken into custody shortly after.
The man was identified as Kevin L. Carter, of State Park Place. The case was reviewed by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, and on Wednesday, Carter was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member and two counts of criminal sexual assault.
The sheriff’s office said Carter remained in the St. Clair County Jail on Wednesday. His bail was set at $500,000.
Authorities are asking the public to contact the investigator at 618-825-5776 if they have information pertaining to the case.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
