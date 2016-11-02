Overnight work begins on busy metro-east intersection

Overnight road work began Tuesday at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Old Collinsville Road. The work will take about two weeks.
According to Wayne Sandheinrich with the St. Clair County Highway Department, the asphalt paving will start each evening around 6:30 p.m. and last until 4 a.m. the following morning.
“Expect delays and avoid the area,” Sandheinrich said. He added that drivers who do use the intersection during the work hours will experience lane reductions.
There’s no precise date for when the work may be done, but Sandheinrich said it would take approximately two weeks.
