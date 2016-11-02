Fairview police sergeants get new contract

Sergeants on the Fairview Heights Police Department have a new contract.
City aldermen voted 9-1 in favor of the four-year contract between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents the five sergeants on the department.
Only Alderman Dennis Baricevic voted against the contract.
The contract is retroactive to May 1 of this year and is effective through April 30, 2019. Sergeants will receive 2 percent pay raises each year of the contract. Additionally, the sergeants are paid base rates that increase as their time on the force increases.
The 2 percent pay increase in the new contract is down from the 2.5 percent raises the sergeants got under their previous contract.
There are a total of 45 sworn officers on the department. According to the department, contracts for different ranks are negotiated separately.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
