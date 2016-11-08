Student of the week-Eli Tiemann

Student of the week: Belleville West senior Eli Tiemann founded the first robotics team at West last year.
znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

There was a hotel announcement, but it wasn't an announcement, but they mistakenly announced it. All this after the last press conference to announce the hotel that they canceled. So as far as anyone knows, the picture showing a Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus and across Illinois 15 from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is accurate, but not yet announced.

Editor's Choice Videos