It’s going to finally start feeling like November

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. High around 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Cooler...Clear. Low in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
Friday...Sunny. High in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Friday night...Clear. Low in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Sunday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High around 70.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 50.
Tuesday through Wednesday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 60s. Low around 50.
Comments