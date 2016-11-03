You can pay your respects to Chester officer killed during pursuit

Hundreds of family members, friends and members of the community were expected to turn out Thursday to honor a Chester police officer killed following a crash.
James Brockmeyer was in pursuit of a suspect Friday night when his vehicle crashed on Palestine Road north of Chester.
The man police were chasing, Jason M. Stoker, 34, of Chester, was arrested in the St. Louis area Tuesday and remains in custody there.
Brockmeyer, 22, joined the Chester Police Department just ten months ago. A multi-sport athlete and 2012 graduate of Chester High School, Brockmeyer previously worked in the city’s Gas Department and also was a volunteer firefighter in the city.
Chester schools closed early Wednesday and were not in session Thursday.
