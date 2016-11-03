Crash reported on Illinois 15 in Belleville

Traffic heading eastbound on Illinois 15 slowed down in Belleville Thursday afternoon as a result of a crash.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Illinois 15 at Belleville West Parkway. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
Belleville Fire Department, Belleville Police Department and MedStar were on scene. The fire department said in a tweet that the eastbound lane had been blocked.
The crash appeared to be between a silver SUV and a white sedan.
Vehicle Crash: @IDOTDistrict8 RT15 eastbound at BVL West Pky. BFD, BPD & MedStar on scene. EB lane blocked. Slow down for responders. pic.twitter.com/5LL7QLUrMl— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) November 3, 2016
