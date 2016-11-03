Chester police chief remembers fallen officer James Brockmeyer

Officials from St. Clair County,Illinois, East St. Louis, Illinois, the state of Illinois, the federal government, Cargill, Bunge-SCF, Casino Queen, SWIDA, the St. Clair County Transit District among others took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Front Street reconstruction project.
Ginger Stockett, a senior at Lindenwood University in Belleville, Illinois, talks about her participation in mock trial team competition. Ginger initially wanted to have a career in art, but is now majoring in criminal justice. She hopes to be a police officer or criminal defense lawyer.
Illinois State Police crime scene technicians are en route to the scene of a shooting at 152 St James in Cahokia. The shooting took place just after 2:30 on Monday afternoon. No other information is available.
Director of Student Services Melissa Taylor said in District 201, typically low-scoring groups of students surpassed the state averages this year on the new standardized test called the Partnership for Assessment for of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC.
Ken Bone's fame following the presidential debate in St. Louis continues, and he is using it to help charity. On Friday the Shiloh, IL, resident appeared in St. Louis to raise money for the family of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who was from Illinois and was killed Oct. 6 in the line of duty. He now has multiple red sweaters from the manufacturer, and the original is being auctioned to help the homeless.