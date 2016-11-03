Chester police chief remembers fallen officer James Brockmeyer

Chester Chief of police Ryan Coffey speaks during the funeral service for officer James Brockmeyer.
Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

Ken Bone's fame following the presidential debate in St. Louis continues, and he is using it to help charity. On Friday the Shiloh, IL, resident appeared in St. Louis to raise money for the family of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who was from Illinois and was killed Oct. 6 in the line of duty. He now has multiple red sweaters from the manufacturer, and the original is being auctioned to help the homeless.

Editor's Choice Videos