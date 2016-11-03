Funeral for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Chester police officer James Brockmeyer during the funeral service at Chester High School.
Derik Holtmann
The flag draped coffin of Chester police officer James Brockmeyer is escorted to a waiting hearse after the funeral service at Chester High School.
Over 100 police officers and firefighters joined family and friends to honor Chester police officer James Brockmeyer during his funeral on Thursday.
The funeral procession for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer leaves the high school.
Friends, family and residents watch the procession for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer go through Chester.
Belleville police department was one of many agencies that attended the funeral service for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer.
Members of the Illinois State Police participate in the funeral procession for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer.
Friends and supporters watch the procession for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer go through Chester.
Friends, supporters, and residents watch the procession for Chester police officer James Brockmeyer as it goes through Chester.
