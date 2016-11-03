O’Fallon police need your help to find 16-year-old runaway

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus Pause

3:06 Chester police chief remembers fallen officer James Brockmeyer

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis

3:27 Friends share memories of officer Blake Snyder during Alton vigil

1:30 New Baden car business catches fire

1:44 How did Belleville District 201 teachers help students top state average test scores?

0:35 Train derailment knocks out power in Belleville

1:00 Bob Romanik seeks votes in 114th District