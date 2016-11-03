O’Fallon police need your help to find 16-year-old runaway

The O’Fallon Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway 16-year-old.
Kimberly Sue Klaver has been missing since Oct. 9. She is 5-foot-2, 145 pounds with dyed blond hair shaved on one side and pierced ears. Police said she was last seen wearing a maroon top, black shorts and black tennis shoes.
Police said Klaver was in contact with a family member via Facebook on Oct. 17, but has not been heard from since. Police believe she is in the metro-east area and is known to frequent Cahokia.
Klaver has been entered into a national law enforcement database as a missing/runaway juvenile and is currently listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.
Anyone having information on Klaver’s whereabouts should contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, ext. 0.
