Police seeking help to find elderly Macoupin County man

BENLD - The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a Benld man who went missing on Wednesday night.
Leslie Cox, 90, has been missing since 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department news release. Police said Cox suffers from dementia and has heart problems. He was last seen driving a 1999 green Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with a camper shell with Illinois license plate number 2564YR. He was last spotted at the Casey’s General Store in Bethalto and heading toward Interstate 255 around 4:47 a.m. on Thursday.
Anyone with any information is to either notify your local law enforcement agency or call the Benld Police Department at 217-839-2922.
