Some fog this a.m., then sunny skies Friday; the weekend looks nice

3:06 Chester police chief remembers fallen officer James Brockmeyer Pause

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

0:56 Step Back in Time: See the Alligator Gar

1:34 Undersized Edwardsville out-slugged in volleyball sectional

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

1:48 Mascoutah wins another high school sectional volleyball championship

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind