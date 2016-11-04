Some fog this a.m., then sunny skies Friday; the weekend looks nice

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. High in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Friday night...Mostly clear. Low in the 40s. Light wind.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 40s. Light wind.
Sunday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High around 70.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 50.
Tuesday...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s. Temperature falling through the 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s. High in the mid 60s.
Thursday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. High in the upper 60s. Temperature falling through the 60s in the afternoon.
