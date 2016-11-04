Rendezvous and raptors; quarter auction and college help. Do it all this weekend

Get your walking shoes on; we’re going to be busy. We have events to hit at all hours both days with these five things to do this weekend.
High school
The O’Fallon Township High School Craft Fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 600 S. Smiley Street in O’Fallon. The fair benefits the OTHS band boosters, as it has for the last 35 years.There will be more than 300 vendors; admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children. A weekend pass is $5.
High school, then college
The Tamburitzans will again be at Granite City Senior High School, for the 33rd year, with proceeds going to a scholarship for students attending Southwestern Illinois College’s Sam Wolf Granite City Campus.
The Tamburitzans present two hours of Eastern European song, music and dance, in authentic and amazing costumes, said Tamburitzan alum and Granite City native Norma Bellcoff. The scholarship is named for her parents, John N. and Diana Bellcoff.
“It really compares to things you might see at the Fox, but the difference is these are students,” she said. The cast is entirely of students from Duquesne University. Bellcoff was a member from 1983, the first year the troupe performed at Granite City, to 1987.
Tickets for the show at 7 p.m. Saturday are $20 and can be bought in advance by calling Norma Bellcoff at 618-692-6150 or 618-978-1522; the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Business Office, 4950 Maryville Road; the SWIC Belleville Campus Foundation Office or by telephone using a credit card at 618-235-2700, ext. 5663.
Not so secret, and not so wintry
The Not-So-Secret Winter Rendezvous is this weekend at the Fort de Chartres State Historic Site. Re-enactors will trade goods and take part in a shooting contest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can check out the tents, campfires and historic fort while the re-enactors are there as well. The Rendezvous will also have a rummage fair with clothing, jewelry, baskets, pottery and more to complete your 18th-century look. For more information, call 618-284-7230.
The raptors are coming
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site will be host to the World Bird Sanctuary at 2 p.m. Saturday. Careful, now, because these aren’t your backyard songbirds they’re bringing. World Bird Sanctuary is bringing the raptors, which have powerful talons and beaks and like to swoop in on the unsuspecting victims.
Suggested donation for the show is $7 for adults; $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families is suggested. For more information, call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.
If you prefer fleet feet to flying feathers, try the City of the Sun 5K Run/Walk, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Entry fee is $30; $40 for two. Register at www.RacesOnline.com; download a registration form at www.CahokiaMounds.org or pick up a form at the site. For more information, call 618-344-7316.
Bring quarters
The annual quarter auction for Beacon Ministries of Belleville starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 5420 Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights. Proceeds support Beacon’s efforts, which is churches, businesses and volunteers who bring mentoring, financial assistance and resources to those who need it. The auction will have more than a thousand dollars worth of products and services, as well as a 50/50 raffle and crafters. Entry is $5, which includes a bid paddle.
