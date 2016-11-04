Son of Holbrook’s former girlfriend charged with threatening public official’s life

The son of a woman who was St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook’s girlfriend was indicted Friday on charges of threatening a public official, intimidation, cyberstalking and telephone harassment.
Derek C. Wallace, 43, of Las Vegas, faces charges of threatening the life of Holbrook.
The charges state that Wallace called a county clerk employee on Sept. 12 and threatened to kill Holbrook because he did not expunge a child support case and Wallace’s criminal record. Wallace also posted threats to social media, according to the charges.
Wallace is charged with intimidation for allegedly communicating to Holbrook threats by telephone “to expose, without lawful authority, Thomas Holbrook to ridicule, hatred or contempt,” the charges state.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly declined to comment.
Wallace was being held Friday on $250,000 bond at a county jail in Michigan, following his arrest by federal marshals.
