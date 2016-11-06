Mexican restaurant opens in Swansea

A new restaurant is up and running at a familiar Swansea address.
Cholula’s Mexican Restaurant, at 1500 N. Illinois St., opened Oct. 29.
The interior of the small restaurant has a colorful new paint job and Mexican-themed decor. The menu features dozens of dishes including tacos, fajitas, steaks and vegetarian options.
The building formerly was home to the Swansea Family Restaurant, which closed this summer.
Clothing store opens in Fairview
A clothing store is now open at the Crossroads Centre shopping complex in Fairview Heights.
OutLet Max offers both casual and formal clothing and accessories for men and women and also has a small toy section.
The store opened Oct. 26.
It’s just steps away from a vacant space that soon will house a Sky Zone trampoline park.
Workers are making progress on needed renovations before the trampoline park opens.
Collinsville clinic taking shape
Construction crews are making quick work of a project on Vandalia Street in Collinsville: A new, 12,000-square-foot clinic.
Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation will operate the clinic. Construction began in mid-September.
As many as 3,000 patients a year will receive family medicine, behavioral healthcare and dental care at the clinic.
Construction of the facility was aided by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Dental care was added to the facility’s repertoire thanks to a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, and ongoing support for dental services to the tune of $350,000 is expected from DHHS.
Sporting goods store sets opening date
A new sporting goods store will be open in time for holiday shopping season.
Signs hung from the front of the new Academy Sports + Outdoors building at 1574 Lincoln Trail in O’Fallon say the store will open Nov. 18.
Until the signs appeared, it wasn’t clear when the store was set to open.
Belleville company wins customer service award
A Belleville business was one of 10 firms and two charities that received awards for providing outstanding customer service.
The Better Business Bureau announced Beloman, a heating-ventilating-air conditioning firm located at 5909 Cool Sports Rd. in Belleville, was among the winners of the Bureau’s TORCH award.
“BBB’s TORCH Awards celebrate exceptional companies and charities with great customer service and ethics,” said Scott Mosby, BBB board chair and chief executive of St. Louis-based Mosby Building Arts, in a released statement. “Start with Trust, honor the exceptional and learn from the best is our practice within St. Louis BBB. These companies, charities and students are examples to emulate for anyone who wants to be trusted in the marketplace.”
Two other metro-east businesses received the award. They were the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois based in Glen Carbon and Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair in Caseyville.
