Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ on Sunday morning

For some, Sunday is the most wonderful day of the year. It’s the end of Daylight Savings Time, which means an extra hour of sleep for those you who aren’t night owls.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, we’re all supposed to set our clocks back an hour with the start of Standard Time in the United States. Of course, your cellphones should automatically set themselves to reflect the time chage. You likely will have to go through the house and manually reset your clocks. If you’re still using a VCR these days, it’s probably still flashing “12:00,” so don’t worry about it.
Daylight Savings Time started nearly a century ago. Daylight Savings Time became law in the U.S. in 1918 as a fuel-saving measure. Some parts of the U.S. won’t “fall back” though as Arizona and Hawaii keep their clocks the same year-around. Parts of Indiana used to do the same until the state passed a law in 2006 that made all counties in the state observe Daylight Savings Time.
Standard Time, which features early nightfall in the dead of winter, will stay with us until March 12, 2017. Then our clocks will “spring forward,” costing us an hour of sleep, which might be the worst day of the year for some.
