Man’s body found in truck in Sauget; Major Case Squad activated

Police on Saturday were trying to determine what that led to the death of a man whose body was found in a truck in Sauget.
The man’s death was being treated as a homicide, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated.
The body was discovered early Saturday morning. The deceased was described as a black male who was found slumped over the passenger side of the vehicle, which was still running.
Police Chief James Jones said the body was found about 1 a.m. He said police had not yet been able to identify the man.
“We are trying to determined what happened that led up to this victim’s death and who caused his death,” Jones said. “It appears to be a homicide and a gunshot wound appears to be the cause of the victim’s death.”
Police officers who were patrolling in the area saw the vehicle parked in the roadway on Queeny Avenue near Illinois 3. It was running and was about 10 feet into the grassy area that’s there. They got out to investigate, and when they got up to the vehicle, they discovered the body, Jones said.
He asked that anyone with information call police at 337-5267.
