Forecast: Crisp, fall weekend

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Tonight...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Low in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
Sunday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 60s. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 40s. Light wind.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High around 70. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 50.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. High in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night through veterans day...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 40s. High in the mid 60s.
