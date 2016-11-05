Lane closures planned along Illinois 3 in East St. Louis for railroad work

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane closures along Illinois 3 in East St. Louis on Tuesday and Wednesday, the agency said.
One lane of both southbound and northbound Illinois 3 between Interstate 64/Interstate 55 and Eighth Street, north of Sauget, is scheduled to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for railroad work, IDOT said.
Southbound lane closures are scheduled to occur daily between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.; northbound lane closures are planned daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., IDOT said. The lane closures are necessary to allow the Terminal Railroad to rehabilitate its overhead railroad structure.
Traffic control is planned be in place to guide motorists around the lane closures, IDOT said. The agency asked motorists be patient and use caution near and throughout the work area.
Comments