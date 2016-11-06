Metro-East News

November 6, 2016 6:51 AM

Enjoy the sunshine. Rain could be coming soon, forecast says.

News-Democrat

Expect to see high temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies this week in the metro-east — except on Tuesday, when there is a slight chance for showers.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday...Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday...A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday....Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Veterans Day...Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday...Sunny, with a high near 57.

For the detailed local forecast, visit bnd.com/weather.

