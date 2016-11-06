Enjoy the sunshine. Rain could be coming soon, forecast says.

Expect to see high temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies this week in the metro-east — except on Tuesday, when there is a slight chance for showers.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday...Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday...A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday....Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Veterans Day...Sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday...Sunny, with a high near 57.
For the detailed local forecast, visit bnd.com/weather.
