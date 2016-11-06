Enjoy the sunshine. Rain could be coming soon, forecast says.

Maryville Elementary honors slain police officer with ceremony

Collinsville church launches fundraiser drive for expansion

Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

Belleville Animal Clinic features four female veterinarians

Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

Jenny Mazurkiewicz having fun with Internet attention

Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

4:23