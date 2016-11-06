Top BND videos: Police, onlookers at the scene of a fatal car crash in East St. Louis

Watch the most popular videos on bnd.com this week:
Police, onlookers at the scene of a fatal car crash in East St. Louis
Onlookers gather behind police tape as police are on the scene of a car crash in East St. Louis that left a 16-year-old dead after he fled police Monday, Oct. 31 and hit a utility pole.
Witnesses talk about shooting in Cahokia
Witnesses share what they saw Monday, Oct. 31 during a reported shooting in Cahokia on St. James Drive.
Body found in East. St. Louis
East St. Louis, Illinois, police responded to a dead body near the intersection of North 11th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Police investigate shooting in Cahokia
Illinois State Police crime scene technicians are en route to the scene of a shooting at 152 St James in Cahokia. The shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Raw video from Cahokia shooting
Police officers are on the scene of a shooting on St. James Drive in Cahokia on Monday, Oct. 31.
Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs
It’s been 10 years since Jon Brough was shot in the face by a double murder suspect. He talks about coming to terms with his blindness and the fact that he will never be able to see his wife, sons and other family members again. He is determined to not let the bad guy win.
Crews battle a significant Tuesday morning fire in East St. Louis
Firefighters in East St. Louis fought a major structure fire at Missouri Avenue and North 15th Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit
Chester Police Officer James Brockmeyer died in a crash Friday, Oct. 28 during a pursuit.
County officials celebrate start of $8.1 million project in East St. Louis
Officials from St. Clair County, East St. Louis, the state of Illinois, the federal government, Cargill, Bunge-SCF, Casino Queen, SWIDA, the St. Clair County Transit District among others took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Front Street reconstruction project.
‘Thriller’ flash mob performs in downtown Belleville
Don’t miss this incredible performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
