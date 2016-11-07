Rain is in the forecast Monday night (and Election Day, too)

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Monday...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. High around 70. Light wind.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low around 50. Light wind.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. High in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 40s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Clear. Low in the upper 30s.
Thursday...Sunny. High in the lower 60s.
Thursday night...Clear. Low in the mid 40s.
Veterans day and Friday night...Mostly clear. High around 60. Low in the upper 30s.
Saturday and Saturday night...Clear. High in the mid 50s. Low in the mid 30s.
Sunday...Partly cloudy. High around 60.
Comments