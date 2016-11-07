Belleville honors Jon Brough before large crowd

Jon Brough, the retired Belleville police sergeant who was blinded by a shotgun blast fired by a double-murder suspect 10 years ago, was honored by the City Council Monday night.
Mayor Mark Eckert read a proclamation in praise of Brough, who was mobbed by family and friends after the ceremony.
Brough, 58, was shot while he and other officers were attempting to enter a home to arrest Larry Sicka on Nov. 10, 2006, when Sicka shot Brough in the face. Sicka later fatally shot himself. On the previous day, Sicka had stabbed to death his former father- and mother-in-law in Swansea.
“Jon Brough is known for his unconditional love for his family, friendly and compassionate personality, strong character, sense of humor, exemplary service to others and for promoting the growth and vision of our community and the City of Belleville,” the proclamation states.
Eckert declared Nov. 10, 2016, as “Jon Brough Day” in Belleville in honor of Brough’s “bravery, his perseverance and his strength of character.”
Return to BND.com for more on this story.
Comments