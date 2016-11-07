Man, 23, dies when SUV leaves road, slams through fences, hits tree

A 23-year-old Nashville man died late Sunday night near Addieville after the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.
In a news release, Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger identified the deceased as Mitchell A. Stein. Styninger said Stein was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. Sunday after his body was found unrestrained in a Ford SUV at 14502 County Highway 1 in rural Washington County. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.
The coroner said it appeared Stein had been traveling west when the SUV went off the road. The SUV went through two wooden fences and a cow pasture before striking a tree sometime around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Addieville Fire Department had to extricate Stein from the vehicle, Styninger said.
An autopsy will not be performed, but toxicology samples were taken, according to the coroner. Stein appeared to have died from blunt force trauma.
The crash was under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
Washington County Ambulance Service, Nashville Police Department and the Okawville Police Department also helped on scene.
