Police searching for suspects after woman attacked, car stolen

Belleville police say they have no suspects after a woman was assaulted near her home in the 200 block of Walnut Street late Thursday night.
The woman’s son, Marcus D’Addio, said his mother, identified as Joann Stephens, was attacked while she was walking home after parking her car, a 2006 PT Cruiser. Stephens, who is in her 50s, was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head and face. She was still recovering in the hospital on Sunday.
Belleville Master Sgt. Rob Thomason said it appeared that the woman “was attacked by unknown suspects while walking from her vehicle to her residence.” Her PT Cruiser was taken after the incident but later recovered less than a mile away at 521 West Main St. on Sunday.
Police did not have detailed descriptions of the suspects and said they were unsure how many suspects might have been involved. D’Addio had said three men attacked his mother by hitting her in the back of the head.
“We’re still following up on information and the investigation is still ongoing,” Thomason said.
Anyone who has information related to the case is asked to call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
