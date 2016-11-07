What you need to know for Election Day

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. for Election Day.
Voters will choose candidates for offices that include President of the United States, U.S. Senators and Representatives, state legislators and county officials. Voters also will decide on ballot referenda on local issues.
Here are some notable races:
▪ President of the United States: High profile candidates Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, and Donald Trump, a Republican, are joined on the ballot by Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate, and Green Party nominee Jill Stein.
▪ U.S. Senate: Republican incumbent Mark Kirk is challenged by Tammy Duckworth, a Democratic U.S. Representative; Libertarian nominee Kenton McMillen and Green Party nominee Scott Summers also are running.
▪ U.S. House of Representatives: The only competitive local race for Congress pits Republican incumbent Mike Bost of Murphysboro against Democratic challenger C.J. Baricevic of Belleville. Read more about that race here.
▪ Illinois General Assembly: There are five competitive races to send representatives to the state legislature in Springfield. Four are for seats in the state House and one is for a seat in the Senate. Get more information about those races here.
▪ Other races: Dozens of other candidates are seeking election to county governments and judgeships. A roundup of everyone running in St. Clair and Madison counties is here.
Got questions?
The News-Democrat has an entire web portal dedicated to the election and those hoping to win, which includes the following:
▪ Questionnaire responses from candidates running for federal, state and local offices
▪ Stories about the races, including who’s running and what’s at stake
▪ Some guest viewpoints written by the candidates themselves
High turnout expected
It’s no secret 2016 has been a contentious election year and will bring high voter turnout. Officials estimate turnout could be as high as 70 to 75 percent. St. Clair and Madison counties have said they’re ready, having made preparations that include ensuring there are enough ballots available for 100 percent turnout.
Remember to check your voter registration to see where your polling place is. Even if you’ve always voted somewhere, double check: Polling places sometimes change. Can’t find the registration? St. Clair County residents can contact a call center that will be set up Tuesday at 618-825-2708. Staffers can look up your polling place.
In Madison County, call 618-692-6290.
Voters should call their respective county clerks in other outlying counties if they have any questions or concerns.
Don’t be left out
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but polling places will stay open to allow anyone to vote who was still in line as of 7 p.m. If you arrive after 7 p.m., you will be turned away.
News-Democrat reporters will be in the newsroom all night Tuesday reporting election results. Find them at BND.com or follow the reporters on Twitter.
Election results also will be published in the Wednesday print edition of the News-Democrat.
