East St. Louis school goes on brief lockdown Monday

One school in the East. St. Louis School District was put on temporary lockdown Monday.
Sydney Kaufman, director of strategic partnerships for the school district, said the Younge✔ Alternative Center was put on a brief lockdown before noon. Kaufman said the school was locked down while East St. Louis police investigated a report of shots fired in the area near the school, 3939 Caseyville Ave.
“We followed all of our lockdown protocols and all the students were safe,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman said school was dismissed at its normal time Monday.
