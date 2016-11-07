Keep coat, umbrella handy in metro-east for Election Day

The day many have been waiting for is finally here. Election Day is Tuesday. In Illinois, those who didn’t take advantage of the state’s early voting period will have to go to their local polling place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. to vote.
So, how’s the weather going to be? According to the National Weather Service, you might want to have an umbrella handy in the metro-east when you head to the polls. Those of you heading out early will want a jacket. Temperatures will be in the low 50s when the polls open at 6 a.m. The best chance for rain is between 6 a.m. and noon with Belleville having a 43 percent chance for rain. The rain chances taper off after noon, and the high temperature is expected to reach 63 by 2 p.m.
A study by U.S. News and World Report shows that the small amount of rain that could fall in the metro-east won’t affect election turnout.
So grab your jacket and keep the umbrella handy. If you need a last-minute refresher, check out the News-Democrat’s election coverage. All of our election coverage is free to read all week.
