Thief demands keys, steals car in Althoff parking lot, police say

Belleville police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen in a school parking lot Monday night.
Master Sgt. Rob Thomason issued a news release through the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning that said police were looking for one suspect and the car, a 2009 black Chevrolet Impala.
Police said they responded to Althoff Catholic High School before 7 p.m. Monday on West Main Street after they received a report that a young man approached another person in the parking lot and demanded the keys to their car. Police said the suspect inferred that he had a weapon, but no one was injured as a result. According to the school’s website, a sports banquet was scheduled Monday night around the time the carjacking was reported.
Police described the suspect as a black male either in his late teens or early 20s, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, medium build, wearing a black hooded jacket. The suspect was last seen driving out of the school parking lot onto Frank Scott Parkway toward Illinois 161.
The Impala has an Illinois registration identified by police as E983866.
The investigation was ongoing, police said Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the location of the car is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
