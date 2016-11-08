She fled after a domestic abuse call, police say. She’s still at large.

A 27-year old Belleville resident was charged with two felonies on Monday, nearly two months after she allegedly sped away from police.
The Shiloh Police Department identified the suspect in a news release as Brittany L. Tiller. Police said the case started after they had received a call about a domestic battery Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Adeline Drive. A dispatcher told the officers that Tiller had left the scene in a white Lexus.
Police said they saw Tiller’s vehicle turn onto Sierra Drive and the responding officer attempted to stop the vehicle. However, police said she sped away, “disregarding numerous traffic control devices in the process.” Shiloh police said they didn’t pursue the Lexus due to safety concerns.
The case was submitted to the St. Clair State’s Attorney’s Office for review, and on Monday, Tiller was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding more than two traffic control devices and aggravated fleeing police at 21 mph over the speed limit. Both charges are felonies.
Tiller’s bail was set at $25,000, and police said she has not yet been arrested.
Anyone with information regarding Tiller’s whereabouts is asked to call Shiloh police at 618-632-9047.
Comments