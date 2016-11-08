Metro-East News

November 8, 2016 12:22 PM

What the forecast looks like if you haven’t gone out to vote yet

News-Democrat

Rain is likely in the metro-east after noon on Election Day. Voters should expect cloudy skies on Tuesday and a high of 61. An hourly forecast is available below from Weather.com:

12 p.m.: 65 percent chance of rain, temperature of 61

1 p.m.: 60 percent chance of rain, temperature of 61

2 p.m.: 75 percent chance of rain, temperature of 60

3 p.m.: 55 percent chance of rain, temperature of 59

4 p.m.: 15 percent chance of rain, temperature of 59

5 p.m.: 5 percent chance of rain, temperature of 58

6 p.m.: 10 percent chance of rain, temperature of 56

7 p.m.: 10 percent chance of rain, temperature of 56

