What the forecast looks like if you haven’t gone out to vote yet

Rain is likely in the metro-east after noon on Election Day. Voters should expect cloudy skies on Tuesday and a high of 61. An hourly forecast is available below from Weather.com:
12 p.m.: 65 percent chance of rain, temperature of 61
1 p.m.: 60 percent chance of rain, temperature of 61
2 p.m.: 75 percent chance of rain, temperature of 60
3 p.m.: 55 percent chance of rain, temperature of 59
4 p.m.: 15 percent chance of rain, temperature of 59
5 p.m.: 5 percent chance of rain, temperature of 58
6 p.m.: 10 percent chance of rain, temperature of 56
7 p.m.: 10 percent chance of rain, temperature of 56
