Campaigning with a bullhorn on Election Day in East St. Louis

Belleville Police investigate a vehicle possibly involved in the Thursday beating of Joann Stephens, of Belleville. According to Stephens' son, the three men who beat her also took her car, purse and phone. The car was found Sunday.
A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Cahokia when her car swerved and came to rest next to a donut shop. Witnesses said she was possibly speeding and on the cell phone just before she swerved to avoid another car.
It's been 10 years since Jon Brough was shot in the face by a double murder suspect. He talks about coming to terms with his blindness and the fact that he will never be able to see his wife, sons and other family members again. He is determined to not let the bad guy win.
Hundreds of family members, friends and members of the community came out Thursday to honor Chester police officer James Brockmeyer. He was killed in pursuit of a suspect Friday, Oct. 30 when his vehicle crashed on Palestine Road north of Chester in rural Randolph County.
There was a hotel announcement, but it wasn't an announcement, but they mistakenly announced it. All this after the last press conference to announce the hotel that they canceled. So as far as anyone knows, the picture showing a Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus and across Illinois 15 from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is accurate, but not yet announced.