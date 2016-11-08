Belleville man arrested in connection with Shiloh bar burglary

A Belleville man has been charged with burglary at a Shiloh bar.
Nathan A. Bush, 34, was charged Tuesday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of felony burglary for allegedly breaking into The Hanger on Oct. 27. Shiloh police responded to The Hanger, 2415 Lebanon Ave., at 3:24 a.m. on the report of an alarm at the business. Officers found that the business had been forcibly entered and determined a burglary had taken place.
Bush was taken into custody Sunday in Belleville with the assistance of an Illinois Department of Corrections parole agent. Judge Julie Gomric set Bush’s bail at $100,000. He was being held Tuesday in the St. Clair County Jail.
