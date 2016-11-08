Trump or Clinton? Here’s who local voters are favoring

Here’s how local voters are casting their ballots in the 2016 presidential race as of 10:02 p.m.:
St. Clair County
With 81 of 191 precincts counted:
Clinton: 28,286
Trump: 25,238
Madison County
With 213 of 225 precincts counted:
Clinton: 48,861
Trump: 69,081
Clinton County
With 39 of 39 precincts counted:
Clinton: 3,939
Trump: 12,394
Randolph County
With 34 of 37 precincts counted:
Clinton: 2,393
Trump: 7,998
Monroe County
With 37 of 37 precincts counted:
Clinton: 3,712
Trump: 9,820
Illinois statewide
With 7,826 of 10,088 precincts reporting:
Clinton: 2,269,033
Trump: 1,527,378
