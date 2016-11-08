Metro-East News

November 8, 2016 8:38 PM

Trump or Clinton? Here’s who local voters are favoring

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

Here’s how local voters are casting their ballots in the 2016 presidential race as of 10:02 p.m.:

St. Clair County

With 81 of 191 precincts counted:

Clinton: 28,286

Trump: 25,238

Madison County

With 213 of 225 precincts counted:

Clinton: 48,861

Trump: 69,081

Clinton County

With 39 of 39 precincts counted:

Clinton: 3,939

Trump: 12,394

Randolph County

With 34 of 37 precincts counted:

Clinton: 2,393

Trump: 7,998

Monroe County

With 37 of 37 precincts counted:

Clinton: 3,712

Trump: 9,820

Illinois statewide

With 7,826 of 10,088 precincts reporting:

Clinton: 2,269,033

Trump: 1,527,378

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

