Early St. Clair results have Kern leading Cook for chairman

Three-term St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and Rodger Cook faced off to see who would lead the county for the next four years.
This is the second time Kern and Cook have faced each other in an election. Kern defeated Cook in the 1997 Belleville mayoral race.
With 81 out of 216 precincts reporting:
Kern: 29,516 votes
Cook: 25,500 votes
There are 25 precincts under the East St. Louis Board of Elections Commissioners; 191 precincts are under the jurisdiction of the St. Clair County Clerk’s office.
Kern, 52, who is seeking is a fourth term, mostly self-funded his campaign, has pushed his message of area infrastructure and levee upgrades, and the importance of MidAmerica Airport to Scott Air Force Base.
Cook, a member of the St. Clair County Freedom Coalition, had called for increased law enforcement and touted his record as Belleville mayor for one term.
Also on the ballot in St. Clair County
St. Clair County Coroner’s race:
Democrat Calvin Dye Sr.: 31,442 votes
Republican Carl Officer: 22,438 votes
In the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk race:
Democratic incumbent Kahalah Clay: 27,764.
Republican, and Belleville City Clerk, Dallas Cook: 26,533.
St. Clair County Auditor
Democratic incumbent Patty Sprague: 29,471.
Republican, and former Cahokia mayor, Gary Cornwell: 24,756.
St. Clair County Recorder’s race:
Longtime incumbent Michael T. Costello, a Democrat: 30,058.
Republican Amanda Ruocco, who has never held elected office before: 24,430.
St. Clair County Board of Review
Democrat Angela Grossman-Roewe: 28,384
Republican Ed Cockrell: 25,700
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly also was on the ballot for another term as the county’s top prosecutor. He was unopposed.
St. Clair County Board races
County Board Members Lonnie Mosley in District 5, Roy Mosley, Jr. in District 6, both Democrats, and John West, a Republican, in District 15 were unopposed in their re-election bids.
Republican Bryan Bingel was unopposed in his bid to become the District 7 County Board member.
Democrats Ken Easterley, in District 8, and Carol Clark in District 29, both faced write-in challenges, but held large leads as vote totals came in on Tuesday.
District 2
Joan McIntosh, Democrat: 837
Elton Thomas, Republican: 151
District 4
S. Gene Rhoden, Democrat: 745
Nick Miller, Republican: 1,390
District 9
C. Richard Vernier, Democrat: 1,715
LaKeisha D. Coleman, Republican: 943
District 10
Dixie Seibert, Democrat: 1,458
Lester Byrd, Republican: 1,019
District 11
Jerry Dinges, Democrat: 1,380
Nicholas Joseph Wiesbrock, Republican: 889
District 14
Bob Trentman, Democrat: 1,346
Mark Alan Kern, Republican: 615
District 16
June Chartrand, Democrat: 353
David Langford, Republican: 113
District 17
Steven Gomric, Democrat: 1,365
Ryan Stookey, Republican: 1,145
District 19
Jana Armstrong Moll, Democrat: 590
C. David Tiedemann, Republican: 514
District 20
Mike Baker, Democrat: 693
Kevin Dawson, Republican: 1,147
District 22
Kirk Caponi, Democrat: 1,015
Michael O’Donnell, Republican: 1,405
District 24
Marty Crawford, Democrat: 1,192
Jason Madlock, Republican: 353
District 25
James Haywood, Democrat: 986
Ron Gerlach, Republican: 299
District 26
Scott Tieman, Democrat: 1,188
David Raynaud, Republican: 824
