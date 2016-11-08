Metro-East News

Early St. Clair results have Kern leading Cook for chairman

Three-term St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and Rodger Cook faced off to see who would lead the county for the next four years.

This is the second time Kern and Cook have faced each other in an election. Kern defeated Cook in the 1997 Belleville mayoral race.

With 81 out of 216 precincts reporting:

Kern: 29,516 votes

Cook: 25,500 votes

There are 25 precincts under the East St. Louis Board of Elections Commissioners; 191 precincts are under the jurisdiction of the St. Clair County Clerk’s office.

Kern, 52, who is seeking is a fourth term, mostly self-funded his campaign, has pushed his message of area infrastructure and levee upgrades, and the importance of MidAmerica Airport to Scott Air Force Base.

Cook, a member of the St. Clair County Freedom Coalition, had called for increased law enforcement and touted his record as Belleville mayor for one term.

Also on the ballot in St. Clair County

St. Clair County Coroner’s race:

Democrat Calvin Dye Sr.: 31,442 votes

Republican Carl Officer: 22,438 votes

In the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk race:

Democratic incumbent Kahalah Clay: 27,764.

Republican, and Belleville City Clerk, Dallas Cook: 26,533.

St. Clair County Auditor

Democratic incumbent Patty Sprague: 29,471.

Republican, and former Cahokia mayor, Gary Cornwell: 24,756.

St. Clair County Recorder’s race:

Longtime incumbent Michael T. Costello, a Democrat: 30,058.

Republican Amanda Ruocco, who has never held elected office before: 24,430.

St. Clair County Board of Review

Democrat Angela Grossman-Roewe: 28,384

Republican Ed Cockrell: 25,700

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly also was on the ballot for another term as the county’s top prosecutor. He was unopposed.

St. Clair County Board races

County Board Members Lonnie Mosley in District 5, Roy Mosley, Jr. in District 6, both Democrats, and John West, a Republican, in District 15 were unopposed in their re-election bids.

Republican Bryan Bingel was unopposed in his bid to become the District 7 County Board member.

Democrats Ken Easterley, in District 8, and Carol Clark in District 29, both faced write-in challenges, but held large leads as vote totals came in on Tuesday.

District 2

Joan McIntosh, Democrat: 837

Elton Thomas, Republican: 151

District 4

S. Gene Rhoden, Democrat: 745

Nick Miller, Republican: 1,390

District 9

C. Richard Vernier, Democrat: 1,715

LaKeisha D. Coleman, Republican: 943

District 10

Dixie Seibert, Democrat: 1,458

Lester Byrd, Republican: 1,019

District 11

Jerry Dinges, Democrat: 1,380

Nicholas Joseph Wiesbrock, Republican: 889

District 14

Bob Trentman, Democrat: 1,346

Mark Alan Kern, Republican: 615

District 16

June Chartrand, Democrat: 353

David Langford, Republican: 113

District 17

Steven Gomric, Democrat: 1,365

Ryan Stookey, Republican: 1,145

District 19

Jana Armstrong Moll, Democrat: 590

C. David Tiedemann, Republican: 514

District 20

Mike Baker, Democrat: 693

Kevin Dawson, Republican: 1,147

District 22

Kirk Caponi, Democrat: 1,015

Michael O’Donnell, Republican: 1,405

District 24

Marty Crawford, Democrat: 1,192

Jason Madlock, Republican: 353

District 25

James Haywood, Democrat: 986

Ron Gerlach, Republican: 299

District 26

Scott Tieman, Democrat: 1,188

David Raynaud, Republican: 824

