U.S. Route 50 reopens after fatal crash in O’Fallon

U.S. Route 50 in O’Fallon reopened Wednesday morning after police finished investigating a fatal crash near Scott-Troy Road.
The roadway reopened about 7:30 a.m.
The crash Tuesday night killed at least one person and resulted in the road being closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.
O’Fallon police said Tuesday night that the crash site stretched for nearly a quarter-mile on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50.
The multi-vehicle crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of a semi involved in the crash was taken into custody, according to police.
