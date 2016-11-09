67-year-old driver dead after multi-vehicle crash in O’Fallon

A 67-year-old woman died late Tuesday night after a multi-vehicle crash in O’Fallon, according to St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dean Darnall.
Darnall identified the woman as Cheryl Culver, who lived in Summerfield. Culver was driving a 2015 Ford Escape, he said. She was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
O’Fallon police said the crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S Highway 50 near Scott-Troy Road. Capt. James Cavins said four people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Five vehicles, including a semi rig, were involved in the crash. Police said the crash site had spread for nearly a quarter-mile.
U.S. Route 50 in O’Fallon was reopened at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after police finished reconstructing the crash.
