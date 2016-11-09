Car runs into Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in metro-east

A car ran into Steak ‘n Shake early Wednesday morning in Fairview Heights, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital, police said.
Fairview Heights Police Department said it was called to investigate the crash at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday at 10860 Lincoln Trail. A 2013 Nissan was found partially inside the restaurant, police said.
A 32-year-old female regained consciousness once police arrived. Police said the driver had no apparent injuries but was taken to a local hospital.
Police said the Nissan has been removed from the building.
No charges were expected to be filed as police said it appeared the crash was caused by an unknown medical condition suffered by the driver.
The restaurant had remained closed Wednesday morning due to structural damage.
Comments