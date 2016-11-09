Metro-east felon sentenced to prison after police find gun in vehicle

A 38-year-old man from East St. Louis will spend more than four years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois said Elvinn Pawnell was sentenced on Tuesday at its federal courthouse in Benton. Pawnell was sentenced to more than four years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and a $100 fine.
The case was opened on Nov. 3, 2015, when police officers pulled Pawnell over in East St. Louis for a traffic violation. Police searched the vehicle and found a gun.
Illinois State Police investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Kapsak.
