Republicans win 5th District Appellate Court races

Races for two seats on the 5th District Appellate Court at Mount Vernon were won by Republicans: incumbent Justice Randy Moore of Carterville, and Madison County Circuit Judge John Barberis.
Their election means the 5th District Appellate Court, which covers the metro-east and Southern Illinois, will likely have a Republican majority for the first time. Elections for appellate judges in the district began in the 1960s.
Moore is currently serving as an appointed justice on the appeals court. When he’s sworn in, Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier, a Republican, will appoint someone to replace Moore. That appointee will almost assuredly be a Republican, which would give the court a 4-3 GOP majority.
Moore was challenged by Democrat Jo Beth Weber, who is a circuit judge in Jefferson County. Barberis ran against Brad K. Bleyer, a Democrat and judge serving in the 1st Judicial Circuit, in deep Southern Illinois.
In a last-minute campaign, plaintiff attorneys from the metro-east and St. Louis region had poured about $1 million into ads attacking Moore and Barberis.
Final but unofficial results in the Bleyer-Barberis race:
▪ Bleyer: 238,255
▪ Barberis: 305,727
Final but unofficial results in the Weber-Moore race:
▪ Weber: 2451,963
▪ Moore: 296,236
